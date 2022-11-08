It’s Election Day across the country, and voters in Louisville will be choosing a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade, among a long list of open races.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. State law says if you’re in line by 6 p.m., you must be allowed to vote. You should bring a government issued ID like a driver’s license, U.S. passport, state identification card or military ID.

You can learn more about the candidates on your ballot in the 2022 Voter Guide from Louisville Public Media. And you can see more of our election reporting here.

We will continue to give updates on voting and results throughout the day and night.