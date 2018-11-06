Polls close in Kentucky at 6 p.m. local time, and you can find our comprehensive voter guide here. We’ll be updating throughout the day as Jefferson County residents head to the polls, and throughout the evening as election results come in. You can also listen live on 89.3 WFPL (or stream here) starting at 8 p.m.; we’ll bring you updates from around the country from NPR, as well as keep you up to date on what’s happening in Louisville and across Kentucky.

6:40 p.m.: Hal Rogers wins a 21st term in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers has won a 21st term in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.

Rogers easily defeated Democratic challenger Kenneth Stepp on Tuesday. Stepp is an attorney who has run against Rogers before.

Rogers lives in Somerset. He was first elected in 1981 and is the longest-serving Republican ever elected to federal office in Kentucky. He is the former chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

—Associated Press

6:34 p.m.: Election results expected well after 7 p.m., officials say

The polls have closed in Jefferson County, but results aren’t expected until at least 7:45 p.m. That’s because the ballot results aren’t being transmitted electronically, as they have been in past years. Instead, each precinct’s ballot results will be driven separately to the Election Center. That’s for the safety and security of election results, said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk’s office.

—Lisa Gillespie

Among the calls: 18 (including pre-election) calls about vote buying. Check out @rgdunlopjr coverage of that old Kentucky tradition: https://t.co/rEYjYB0qOM https://t.co/J3xfNGIYxq — KyCIR (@KentuckyCIR) November 6, 2018

As of 5:14 PM, there have been 243 calls to the Election Law Violations Hotline from 59 counties. See the breakdown at https://t.co/uftTTYliwM. Kentuckians who witness election irregularities or possible election law violations are encouraged to call 800-328-VOTE (800-328-8683). — KY Attorney General (@kyoag) November 6, 2018

Ppl. have started trickling in for the Jefferson County GOP watch party. pic.twitter.com/XGOwrmQBkd — Ashlie D. Stevens 👻 (@AshlieD_Stevens) November 6, 2018

Live from Democratic headquarters in Louisville, until someone wins or loses or tells me to leave. pic.twitter.com/YcgrLPbWcE — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) November 6, 2018

6:00 p.m.: Polls are closed in Jefferson County

Now, the fun begins! Follow along here for updates from our reporters in the office — City Reporter Amina Elahi and Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton — and reporters Lisa Gillespie, Ryan Van Velzer and Ashlie Stevens in the field at the Election Center and at parties hosted by the county’s Republicans and Democrats.

Lisa Gillespie

4:35 p.m.: Voters in St. Matthews weigh in

At the Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Matthews, voter Cheryl Granger said she believes everyone should vote.

“You know, it doesn’t do any good to state out on Facebook that you believe in this or you don’t believe in this,” she said. “And the only way you’re going to make any kind of change is to actually go out and vote and pick the people that you feel would best represent your beliefs and your thoughts.”

Jerry Dillon says he’s been a poll worker for about 12 years. He already voted and said there’s been a good turnout of voters this year. But he said not many young people are voting.

“All the regulars, the over 35 and 40 group all, you know, come. But there are very few 25-and-under people that you see,” he said. “And it seems, you know, when they talk, they seem like they’re involved. But I don’t see them actually getting out and doing the voting.”

Lee Hendren said she voted because she believes in it, and hopes people will start to be less divisive.

“That’s what I don’t like, is people not being able to sit down and listen to each side,” she said. “Nobody listens to the other side.”

4:25 p.m.: About 90 minutes until polls close in Jefferson County

High voter turnout in Louisville is causing some ballot scanning machines to jam, according to county clerk officials. Jefferson County Clerk spokesman Nore Ghiboudy said there’s been good voter turnout throughout the day.

“When you have a lot of ballots being fed through, machines to have a tendency to jam,” Ghiboudy said. “When that does happen, ballots are sometimes fed into the machine, but to the side. And once the machine is scanning and running properly, those are unlocked with a key by a Republican and a Democrats and they’re all fed into the machine.”

He said Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw had predicted voter turnout would be around 44 percent of the roughly 600,000 voters in Jefferson County; they don’t know if they’ve surpassed that yet, but Ghiboudy wouldn’t be surprised if there was greater turnout.

— Lisa Gillespie



2:44 p.m.: Shively residents head to the polls

Cedric Johnson said he’s seeing more young people come out, and plans to vote because he wants to make sure his voice is heard, too.

“Last time the elections came up for the president and stuff, I didn’t even vote. And you see the result we got,” Johnson said. “So this time I figure if I don’t say something, step up and let my voice be heard, we’ll probably end up in the same predicament. And America doesn’t need that.”

Helen Forbes said she came out to cast her ballot today because people lost their lives to give others the right to vote.

“We have to be accounted. We have to stand up and exercise our rights,” Forbes said. “This is for our children, our children’s children. They’re our future.”

Ashley Burnley said she’s voting because she wants to see changes to how the city deals with violence and incarceration.

“I feel like it’s my duty to come out and vote every election,” said Burnley. “I mean, we need changes in this community and my vote counts.”

12:50 p.m.: Snapshots of voters in Russell

At Byck Elementary School in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood, poll worker Jimmie Robertson says turnout has been slow but steady. This is Robertson’s eighth stint as a poll worker; he says he voted this year partly because of the minimum wage.

“I don’t know how anybody can make it off $7.25 an hour. You know what I’m saying?” he said. “I know I can’t. You know what I’m saying? Every time I turn around and get a check, I’m paying it out on a bill. And then once I think I got a check, I’ve got to pay another bill. So I’m never gaining anything.”

It’s Whitney Caldwell’s second time voting.

“We all complain about what’s going on in the world due to health care and changes in Medicaid and food stamps. And everybody’s got a problem with that,” she said. “So I think it’s important for you to get out and vote if you do not vote due to the fact that you can make a change.”

Brittany Patillo said she’s seeing a lot more young people come out to vote. She’s a student at the University of Louisville, and she said people on the fence about voting should think about what people did to earn the right to vote.

“There are people who literally died so that you can have the right. So the least you can do whether you believe if it counts or not, the least you can do is come out and just honor their legacy, honor their fight that they fought. To, you know, just come out and vote regardless.”

— Kyeland Jackson



12:20 p.m. Paper jams in Pike County; A ballot shortage in Louisville



Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor said that “around four” of the county’s 114 voting machines have been temporarily rendered inoperative because voters have inserted their paper ballots incorrectly. Taylor said service people have been dispatched to remove the paper jams and get the machines running again. She said none of the county’s 57 precincts have been without a voting machine, and that she is not aware of any unduly long lines due to the jammed machines.

In Louisville, a voter reported a lack of ballots at a polling place in East Louisville.

They ran out of ballots at the Springdale Community Church. Some people left and didn’t cast a vote because they were frustrated. The officials said that they normally have 400 people vote by this time and today they had 1100. More ballots on the way. — katie cummins (@katiec322) November 6, 2018

This story includes/started as a tip from ProPublica’s Electionland project, which monitors voting problems around the country. If you had trouble voting, or if you saw something you want to tell us about, here’s how.

— R.G. Dunlop

11:52 a.m.: Long lines in Lexington

High turnout and a packed ballot are causing delays at Lexington polling places.

Voters were reporting on social media waits longer than an hour to vote in some precincts. Photos of busy gymnasiums and crowded hallways with voting lines bursting into parking lots across Fayette County have populated social media this Election Day morning.

Meredith Watson, the county’s deputy clerk, said the delays are the result of “an extraordinarily long ballot” and “a lot of voter turnout.”

Watson said the Fayette County Clerk’s office is aware of the delays, which were expected due to the number of positions up for election this year.

“It’s just the way the election cycle worked out,” she said.

In response, she said more voting machines are being sent out to busy precincts to help alleviate delays.

Michael Peterson told KyCIR he spent more than an hour waiting to vote early Tuesday morning at Woodland Christian Church, which is near the University of Kentucky campus.

Peterson said student voter turnout seemed high. He said he saw some prospective voters leave the precinct before casting their ballot, presumably due to the long wait.

“The machines were fine,” he said. “There just weren’t enough of them.”

This story includes/started as a tip from ProPublica’s Electionland project, which monitors voting problems around the country. If you had trouble voting, or if you saw something you want to tell us about, here’s how.

— Jacob Ryan



10:00 a.m.: Heavy turnout in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Clerk spokesman Nore Ghibaudy said turnout has been good so far. There are about 598,000 registered voters in the county, and Ghibaudy said his office was expecting about a 44 percent turnout. But some of the county’s 620 precincts were reporting heavy traffic early this morning, and he said it’s possible there will be a higher percentage of voters weighing in.

The one issue reported so far in the county has been a delay with the polls opening at St. Leonard Catholic Church on Zorn Avenue. Ghibaudy said the church had stored the voting equipment, but at 6:00 a.m. poll workers weren’t able to access it. He said there was about a 30 minute delay, but most people waited for the equipment to be set up so they can vote. — Erica Peterson

8:40 a.m.: ‘Yellow Dog Democrat’ seen in Highlands

Seen at polling place in Louisville’s Highlands neighborhood: Man waiting with dog to vote. Observer to dog owner: “What’s your dog’s party affiliation?” Owner to observer: “Why, yellow dog Democrat, of course.” Dog wags tail in apparent agreement. Unclear whether dog was given a ballot. — R.G. Dunlop