The National Park Service will waive fees at national parks, monuments, forests and other federal public lands around Kentucky on Saturday, September 24th.

For the last 29 years, The National Environmental Education Foundation has partnered with the National Park Service to celebrate nature and hold the largest single day of volunteer events for the country’s public lands on National Public Lands Day.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, our country’s public lands acted as a safe haven for all Americans to gather with their friends and families,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, president and CEO of NEEF in a press release. “NPLD gives us an opportunity to return the favor. Along with our state and federal partners, we invite the public to join us in giving back to these spaces that have played such an important role in our lives.”

People can volunteer at 500 events around the country including at least 10 volunteer events around Kentucky. There will be shore cleanups at Lake Cumberland and Green River Lake, and a fishing derby for seniors 62 and older in Jamestown.

Mammoth Cave National Park is already free to enter, but has plans to offer a free self-guided tour on National Public Lands day.

The Daniel Boone National Forest is waiving most recreation area fees for day sites and overnight camping.

Following Information provided by the U.S. Forest Service:

At the Daniel Boone National Forest, the following day-use sites will be fee-free on Saturday, September 24:

Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

Billy Branch Day Use Picnic Area – Rowan County

Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County

Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

On the evening of Saturday, September 24, the following overnight camping sites will be fee-free: