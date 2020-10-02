Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is heading towards its worst week for COVID-19 cases.

Beshear reported 1,039 new cases on Friday, the second-highest daily total of the coronavirus pandemic. Six more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

Friday marked the state’s third day this week with more than 1,000 cases. A total of 3,971 cases have been announced over the past four days.

“That means in the last four days, it’s been the highest four-day period, by a lot,” Beshear said. “This week is going to shatter last week’s record for number of cases. We have to do better.”

To combat the recent surge in cases, Beshear urged residents to take precautions to help reduce spread. He said it’s critical that Kentuckians focus on social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks.

“Escalation here in Kentucky continues to get worse, and we have to wear [masks] – all of us,” Beshear said.

Early Friday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19. White House reporters and aides also tested positive, along with other national political figures.

Beshear said the president’s case shows that the virus can affect anybody. He wished the Trumps a speedy recovery before further cautioning Kentuckians to follow coronavirus prevention measures.

“This is an example of why we all have to be wearing these masks,” Beshear said. “You all have to do your part. It’s very real, and the situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about your kids getting into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask.”

Kentucky is now approaching 71,000 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Beshear said the state’s rate of positive test results is 4.3%. Louisville’s weekly update showed 1,106 cases last week, bringing the city’s total to 17,865.