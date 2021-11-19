The phrase “thoughts and prayers” has become overused almost to the point of cliché, but using faith and worship as a tool to get through hardship is as old as recorded history. This week on “In Conversation,” we explored the role of religion in healing from the traumatic events of 2020 — a particularly poignant question to ponder here in Louisville, where protesters spent a good part of last year fighting for racial justice.

Louisville’s 25th annual Festival of Faiths is underway this weekend, and some of the panelists joined us to explore this year’s theme, faith and race.

The festival is produced by the Center for Interfaith Relations, an organization dedicated to celebrating the city’s diverse faith landscape. This year, the planning process went beyond the center’s walls, tapping community leaders from Simmons College, Spalding University, the Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary to help curate.

Here are the guest you’ll hear on our show this week:

Listen to the show:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20211119134008-ICFestivalOfFaiths111921.mp3

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation