What is your favorite/least favorite thing about living on site?

Fave: Sheep baa-ing outside my windows. Evening midway walks. Visiting the mules & jacks! Least: It’s hard out here for a vegetarian.

Which food item at the fair has the highest caloric value?

Unless we’re talking about eating a whole pizza or something, we’re gonna go with the Sivori Catering donut burger: 800 calories!

What do all the farm dogs do when the farmers come to the fair?

Lots of the farmers bring their dogs along — walk through the West Wing and you’ll see farm dogs snoozing & keeping an eye on the sheep!

They run out of pork sammiches yet?

Plenty of pork left, on sandwiches… on sticks… you name it!

Why did they change the layout this year?

New CEO @JMRittenberry wanted the Thrill Ville (midway) to be a more prominent part of the fair so visitors see it front & center.

Where do the performers and participants sleep? I’ve seen the farmers in the cow area sleep on cots during the day.

Cow farmers usually sleep with their cows (especially dairy because they need to milk early!). Performers mostly have RVs. Vendors mostly in hotels.

