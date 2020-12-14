The Louisville office of the FBI announced Monday that agents have arrested and charged a man with a federal carjacking charge in connection with the Nov. 23 death of Travis Nagdy.

FBI agents and the Louisville Metro Police homicide unit arrested Ashton Nally on Monday morning in Madisonville, Kentucky. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Nagdy, 21, was a leader in this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in Louisville. Police said he was found shot on the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive in an apparent carjacking.

That was the same night an LMPD officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood, and Nagdy posted about the shooting on social media before his death. Police said the two incidents were not related.

Another active protester, Kris Smith, was shot and killed Friday. Police have not yet announced any details about his death. An LMPD spokesperson told the Courier Journal the two deaths are not related.