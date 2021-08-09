Federal law enforcement agencies are assisting Louisville Metro Police Department in the search for the killer of a 26-year-old Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Deputy Brandon Shirley was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively last Thursday when someone walked up to his car and shot him. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Shirley was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are now helping with the investigation.

Louisville ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow said his agency, along with the FBI, have issued a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“We’re asking the community to share what they overheard, we’re asking homeowners and businesses to check their surveillance systems for anything unusual, and we’re asking for any information at all that could help us bring this case to a close,” he said at a press conference Monday morning.

In addition to the reward, Morrow said the ATF and FBI are providing special agents, intel analysts and forensic biologists to work with LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit. They haven’t released any information about potential suspects.

The ATF and FBI are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the FBI’s Louisville Field Office at (502) 263-6000, the ATF tip line at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673).