A federal prosecutor says the shooting at a Kentucky grocery store that left two people dead is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Bush has been charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal shooting of two shoppers at a Kroger store on Wednesday. Both victims were black. Bush is white.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman in Louisville said Friday that federal investigators are examining if there were any violations of federal law, “which includes potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes.” The FBI is investigating alongside local police.

Coleman said in a prepared statement that the shootings “are not being taken lightly by the United States government.”