Protesters are marching again in Louisville for a fifth consecutive night, demanding justice for Black people killed by police. They began the early evening downtown and, around 8 p.m., began to make their way west toward the site of the fatal shooting that occurred early Monday. After 9 p.m., most were back downtown



David McAtee, 53, was shot and killed after Louisville Metro Police and National Guard members opened fire at Dino’s Food Mart, a gas station at 26th and Broadway in the Russell neighborhood.

WFPL reporters on the scene said a crowd of people had gathered where McAtee died. They reported a “joyous” scene, with honking, music and people hanging out their windows or on their porches. About 30 minutes till curfew, there appeared to be just a small police presence. There were also a significant number of white protesters on the scene.

Verona Hatdimor, who is Black, was there with her granddaughter. She said her family lives nearby. And when asked about the large number of white demonstrators out in the mix, she said “it’s about time.”

Law enforcement officials said the National Guard and LMPD were called to the area early Monday to respond to a large gathering of people and to enforce the mayor’s 9 p.m. curfew. They said officers discharged their weapons in response to gunfire amid the crowd.

David McAtee ran Yaya’s BBQ at the intersection. Friends and family say he often gave food away, including to police officers. He was known to many as “Yaya” or “The BBQ Man.”

Carolyn Wilder said McAtee was family, and a beloved community member.

“He was a beautiful person,” she said.

Marvin McAtee, David’s brother, said he was a great man; he plans to honor his memory by continuing to cook barbecue and playing music at his brother’s barbecue stand.

Monday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer relieved LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad from his position in the wake of the shooting, and said Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder would take over. Fischer had previously announced Conrad would retire on July 1.



Fischer also said that he had recently learned that the officers on the scene had not activated their cameras.

This appeared to have come as a surprise to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who had earlier in the day said it was his “understanding that there is significant [body] camera footage” and he had asked Fischer and LMPD to release it as soon as possible.

During his afternoon briefing, Beshear said the lack of body camera footage was “not okay.”

“This is the entire reason that we have those cameras,” he said. “Every other officers’ cameras should be reviewed and if they capture any part of the scene, ought to be released.”

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced that the FBI Louisville, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will investigate McAtee’s death.

“We understand this community’s need for answers and we will assess all the information, and will take any appropriate action that is warranted by the facts and the law,” a statement from Coleman’s office said.

Reporters Stephanie Wolf, Ryan Van Velzer, Jared Bennett, Jacob Ryan, Amina Elahi and Ryland Barton contributed to this story.