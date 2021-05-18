Theatre was a major creative outlet for Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, and when the pandemic brought that to a grinding halt, they felt temporarily lost. On the first episode of “The Artistic Heart,” they explore how artists grow through times of stress, and how the lessons of 2020 can continue to serve creators looking for new ways to create and collaborate.

Listen to the episode:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/theartisticheart/20210517184828-ah_ep1.mp3

How do you create in the face of darkness, confronting your fear and loathing to find the way forward on the artist’s path? “The Artistic Heart,” a podcast with Anna Meade and Jack Wallen, is for people who want to create but have obstacles that feel too big. Come sit at our table.

