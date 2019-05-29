Although Louisville’s four public pools will not be opening this summer, Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a few new alternatives.

Starting in June, the Southwest and Downtown YMCA will have 10 swim sessions open to the public. Admission for the pools will cost $3 for those 14 years and older, and $2 for those 13 years and younger.

Central High School will also be opening its pool for four hour structured swims on Fridays and Saturdays for $2 per day. The high school will also be hosting summer camps, community organization, and swim lessons.

And the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will be open starting June 10th to the public on Mondays through Thursdays from noon till four, Fridays from noon to eight, and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to four. The cost for swims at the aquatic center will be $3 for children 12 and under; adults are $8.

Funding for the open swim sessions is coming from Papa John’s and former U of L and current Atlanta Falcons player Jamon Brown and his foundation. Steve Ritchie, president and CEO of Papa John’s International Inc. said the pizza company will provide free pizza to those swimming at the YMCA public sessions.

“You don’t have to pay for lunch because lunch is on Papa Johns,” said Ritchie said. “It’s the little things that we can continue to do to try make this better.”

Southwest YMCA

Saturday, June 15 th from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 th from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 th from 3:30- 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 th from 5:30- 830 p.m.

Friday, August 9 th from 5:30- 830 p.m.

Downtown YMCA

Saturday, June 8 th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 rd from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 st from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 th from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Fees are $3 per person for those 14 years and over and $2 for youth 13 and under. Vouchers for the summer swim events can be purchased at Metro Parks Administrative Offices, 1297 Trevilian Way; at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, 201 Reservoir Avenue starting Monday, June 3; or at the YMCA, beginning 30 minutes before the start of the event. Capacity for these events is 100 people per event.

Central High School’s pool – 1130 Chestnut St., beginning June 14

Four-hour sessions on Fridays and Saturdays will host summer camps, community organizations and individuals interested in swim lessons

The swims are from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in June and July

Group rates are $2 per child.

But Fischer said these temporary solutions will only help to address some of the problems that are arising due to the city’s budget cuts.

“The cuts that we’re facing will minimally be half of what’s coming down the pipe and maybe a third unless there is new revenue voted in by the Metro Council,” Fischer said. “The challenge is that this is a $35 million combination of cuts and other activities. This is going to go on every year, so this is not like we can just stop right now.”

Fischer said the budget shortfall is partially due to increased pension liabilities.

“My job is to tell the truth, balance the budget, and we can’t fake or pretend our way through this,” said Fischer. “It is simple math, we either need to have more revenue or we’re going to continue to cut service or it needs to be some combination of thereof.”

Metro Council will vote on the budget on June 25.