Mayor Greg Fischer has declared racism a public health crisis in Louisville.

Fisher’s declaration on Tuesday came in the form of an executive order released in tandem with a plan to address racial justice and equity.

Fischer said the death of Breonna Taylor and demonstrations demanding racial justice, along with spiraling gun violence, the coronavirus pandemic and an economic downturn have made 2020, “a year like no other.”

But he said these challenges create an opportunity for the city to transform itself.

“For too many Louisvillians, racism is a fact of daily life, a fact that was created and documented in our country’s laws and institutional policies like segregation, redlining, and urban renewal,” he said.

The plan he released, Advancing Racial Equity, addresses problems in several areas including public safety, children and families, Black employment and wealth, housing, neighborhood investment and voting.

“These reforms will require a strong commitment and a lot of work,” the Mayor said. “But I believe it can be done – in part because when I look around Louisville and talk to people from every neighborhood and background, I sense a greater and broader understanding and desire to address racial equity than ever before.”

Fischer acknowledged that enacting these reforms will not happen quickly. Some reforms will require work for the remainder of his term while others will last into the next administration. He cited the creation of a Civilian Review Board earlier this fall, as one of the opening steps to addressing racism and equity problems in the city.