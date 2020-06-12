Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance Friday afternoon banning no-knock warrants and expanding the use of body cameras by police. The measure, called Breonna’s Law, passed Metro Council the night before in a unanimous vote.

It is named for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March. Officers who conducted a raid on her apartment had obtained a no-knock search warrant and were not wearing body cameras.

They are now on administrative reassignment, despite demands from protesters and Taylor’s family that they be fired and charged with murder.

Fischer signed Breonna’s Law at the start of a meeting focused on working toward a civilian police oversight board.

“Part of the rallying cry of this movement has been ‘Say her name,’” he said. “It is with a profound sense of hope that I now sign this legislation, which writes Breonna Taylor’s name into the law, into the history of this city, of this country, forever.”

Protesters marching downtown around the same time continued criticizing Fischer for his failure to fire and charge the officers who killed Taylor. Fischer has said state law and the police officers’ union contract, which is under negotiation, prevent him from firing them.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he had introduced a bill to ban no-knock warrants nationwide.