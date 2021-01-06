Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will announce his pick for the new chief of police Wednesday morning. The decision comes after a months-long search led by a firm based in Washington, D.C.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has been without a permanent chief since June, 2020 when Fischer fired longtime chief Steve Conrad. Conrad’s dismissal came after LMPD officers failed to use their body cameras during a raid in which National Guard members shot and killed barbecue chef David McAtee.

Conrad had already announced his intention to retire as national scrutiny mounted over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Unlike other major cities, Louisville has refused to release its shortlist of finalists for the position of top cop. An eight-person search panel interviewed more than 20 candidates for the job.