Five teenagers were injured in a shooting near the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville Saturday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley, one of them is in critical condition. She did not provide ages, but said that both male and female victims were injured.

Smiley said in a statement that police were dispatched a little after 9 p.m. after receiving a report that three people had been shot. They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

Police then found two other victims who had also been shot. They went to U of L Hospital by private means, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or leave a tip online.

Earlier that afternoon, students, survivors of gun violence and politicians gathered outside Louisville Metro Hall as part of a March For Our Lives demonstration calling for “common sense” gun legislation.

Demonstrators marched to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office to urge him to take action on immediate gun reform legislation.

There were at least two other shooting homicides in Louisville earlier in the week.

This story will be updated.