Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties.

“This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “While residents do not have to utilize in-person services, we are continuing to expand in-person services in affected counties to help claimants file for benefits.”

Individual assistance allows for uninsured or underinsured people who were impacted by disasters to receive funds and services to help meet their needs.

Disaster unemployment assistance offers temporary benefits to people who have lost their jobs or had their employment interrupted by the flooding.

FEMA has set up sites where people can apply for assistance in some of the impacted areas.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) is accepting disaster unemployment assistance applications and has opened an in-person location in Oneida. Beshear said the agency plans to open more in-person locations in the coming days.

People who need help with the claims process can attend information sessions beginning August 8 through August 12 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the locations below:

Breathitt County 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Road, Oneida, KY 40972

Knott County Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Perry County Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701



Hundreds of Kentuckians are sheltering at state parks after the flood waters rendered their homes uninhabitable.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park are among the parks that have opened their rooms and campgrounds to those in need of a place to stay.

Beshear visited families staying at these two parks on Saturday.

Today I’m at our state parks, spending time with our Eastern Kentucky families who have been displaced from the catastrophic flooding. These Kentuckians have been through the unimaginable. My priority is being there for them. ^AB pic.twitter.com/FBpHjtvnes — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 6, 2022

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing as crews work to get essential infrastructure back up and functioning. Kentucky State Police are working to identify and locate missing persons.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky on Monday.