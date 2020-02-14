Officials announced Friday that flooding along the Ohio River has closed parts of River Road in downtown Louisville.

Metro Public Works Spokesperson Salvador Melendez said the span of River Road between 3rd and 6th streets was closed Friday due to flooding.

“With the temperature drop overnight crews worked applying ice melting salt to areas where standing water had frozen,” Melendez said in a statement. “Monitoring will continue through the weekend as water levels are not expected to recede until Monday.”

Ryan Van Velzer

Flooding has put some riverside businesses on alert, and prompted the Metropolitan Sewer District to activate seven of its 16 aging flood pumping stations. Spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said they will use another pump station if water levels at the McAlpine Lower Gauge reach 57 feet. The National Weather Service predicts the river to crest at 57.6 feet Sunday. Flood stage at this point in the river is 55 feet.