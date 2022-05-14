Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey will fill a vacancy on the New Albany City Council, starting immediately.

Council member Bob Caesar, who died last month at the age 71, represented the city’s second district for nearly 15 years. Precinct committee members from the district selected Dickey to replace Caesar at a caucus on Thursday night.

“[Dickey] has the reputation, he has the experience, he has the know-how of how to support the citizens of our community,” said Erica Lawrence, Vice Chair of the Floyd County Democrats. “He has a vision to ensure that we move in a great direction, especially as we hopefully are closing up this season of a pandemic, and how we move forward and we heal our communities.”

In addition to his work with the county party, Dickey has served the Ninth Congressional District Democratic Party, which includes much of Southern Indiana. He’s also a member of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission.

When asked what Dickey’s council appointment means for the county’s party leadership, Lawrence said that isn’t a focus right now.

“Our focus is absolutely on serving the citizens of New Albany and to make sure that they have a representative on the city council who absolutely has their finger on the pulse of the community,” she said.