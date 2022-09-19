Floyd County health officials say they’re running out of Moderna bivalent boosters and don’t expect more from the state before the end of the month.

The Floyd County Health Department issued a statement Monday saying they had fewer than 100 Moderna vaccine doses left. They said the Indiana Department of Health has advised that due to production issues nationwide, they won’t get more before Sept. 29.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t get a booster there, as the health department still has plenty of the Pfizer boosters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it’s safe and effective for adults to get a different booster than their initial vaccine series, so a person who previously had Moderna shots can get Pfizer. People 12 to 17 can get a different vaccine brand than their initial series, but only if the booster is Pfizer.

The department began offering both Moderna and Pfizer shots after the federal health agencies approved the updated formulas several weeks ago. The new shots are designed to offer better protection against the most common subvariants of the omicron strain.

People 12 and older can get Pfizer; those 18 and older can get Moderna.

The Floyd County Health Department will continue to offer the shots from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis at 1917 Bono Road in New Albany.

The health department is also hosting a vaccine clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indiana University Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany.

To register for the vaccine clinic or find other Indiana locations for vaccines and boosters, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.

Not all locations are updated for registration, so residents are urged to call their provider or pharmacy to ensure doses are available. The Indiana Department of Health previously said they are working with outside company Zotec Partners to update the state’s registration system, which should be completed by the end of the month.

The Indiana Department of Health told WFPL News as of last week they had ordered more than 90,000 Pfizer booster doses and nearly 38,000 Moderna booster doses.