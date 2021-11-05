The Floyd County Health Department is ramping up efforts to vaccinate local children against COVID-19 now that younger populations are eligible for the shot.

This week, federal health officials approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for ages five through 11. Floyd County is offering four clinics for the age group starting this weekend.

Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said he hopes to get doses to as many children as possible.

“In Floyd County, we’re looking at about 6,000 kids that now can get the vaccine that couldn’t get it before,” he said. “And we’re going to get about 600 doses in our first shipment.”

The first clinic is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Silver Street Park in New Albany. Three additional clinics are scheduled:

Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Indiana University Southeast

Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana University Southeast

Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Silver Street Park

Harris has already requested more doses of the vaccine, but he doesn’t know when they’ll ship.