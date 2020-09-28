Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will not extend the countywide curfew that ended Monday at 6:30 a.m., his office announced in a news release. Traffic barricades around downtown that went up nearly a week ago will remain in place, and the city will reassess those restrictions daily, according to Fischer’s office.

Louisville police said they arrested more than 200 people related to protests since the curfew went into effect Wednesday. That’s when a grand jury which considered evidence from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced it would indict a former Louisville Metro Police officer, Brett Hankison, on wanton endangerment charges unrelated to Breonna Taylor’s death. No officers were charged for her killing.

“The curfew served its purpose of helping ensure that most people were home safe by 9 p.m., because our past experience had shown that most violence and destruction occurs after dark,” Fischer said in a statement.

He pointed out there were some acts of violence, including the shooting of two police officers Wednesday night. One suspect has been arrested, and the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening. Fischer said there was also property destruction later in the week.

By Sunday, downtown protests were relatively calm, with police and demonstrators negotiating routes home after curfew and Jefferson Square Park largely cleared out.