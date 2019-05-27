As the school year is winding down, an annual program is gearing up to offer Louisville youth access to cultural experiences for the entire summer: the Culture Pass.

Since its inception in 2014, more than 200,00 Louisville youth — aged 0 to 21 — have used a Culture Pass.

The program, which officially launches on June 1, is valid for free one-time general admission at each of nearly 40 participating institutions, including Actors Theatre of Louisville, Bernheim Forest and the Filson Historical Society.

According to Fund for the Arts Engagement Coordinator Monica Beaver, more than 32,000 passes were distributed in 2018, and there were “35,000-plus visits” to Culture Pass venues.

That’s an uptick from 2017 numbers, where about 30,000 passes were distributed.

Culture Pass is sponsored by Churchill Downs in partnership with Metro Louisville, Fund for the Arts, the Arts and Culture Alliance, and the Louisville Free Public Library.

Passes can be picked up at any Louisville Free Public Library location; they are active until August.