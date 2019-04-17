The Ford Motor Company says its newest Lincoln brand luxury sport utility vehicle will be manufactured in Louisville for the American market.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair was unveiled Wednesday at the New York Auto Show. Ford says the name “Corsair” comes from the French “corsaire,” derived from the Latin “cursus” meaning “journey.”

In English, “corsair” is also the term used for a Mediterranean quasi-pirate commissioned by the government as the Ottoman Empire and Christian European nations battled in the 14th-19th centuries.

The compact SUV will be produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant. It will replace the Lincoln MKC.

It will also be manufactured in China for that country’s market.

A press release from Ford says the Corsair “embraces elements of both the full-size Lincoln Navigator and three-row Lincoln Aviator.” The popular Navigator is made at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville.

Kelly Blue Book predicts that the sticker price of the Cosair will likely start at $35,000.

The Corsair will go on sale this fall.