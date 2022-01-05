The Forecastle music festival is slated to make a return in 2022, and organizers announced its lineup Wednesday.

This year’s event will run May 27 – 29, Memorial Day weekend, at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

According to the Forecastle website, headlining acts include hometown rapper Jack Harlow and DJ Porter Robinson on opening night.

Other musical artists throughout the weekend include psychedelic pop project Tame Impala, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, producer and rapper Tyler, the Creator, soul band Black Pumas and rapper Princess Nokia.

The festival is back after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When organizers announced the second-year cancellation last spring, they said they’d also move the festival from July, when it’s traditionally been held, to Memorial Day weekend so fans wouldn’t have to endure the city’s sweltering summer heat.