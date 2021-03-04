Louisville’s Forecastle music festival is taking another summer off in 2021, marking the second year in a row the festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2021 and will return stronger than ever in 2022,” organizers wrote in an emailed press release Thursday.

Forecastle has been around since 2002, and has grown significantly since its origins. The event draws tens of thousands of people to the Waterfront each summer, and has boasted both local artists and nationally recognized headliners, such as Weezer, Jack White, OutKast and Arcade Fire.

The event drew 65,000 attendees in 2019, and generated $4.9 million in economic impact, according to Louisville Tourism.

Organizers say the event will take place next year, but they’re shifting the festival from its usual sweltering weekend in July, to Memorial Day weekend in 2022, “bringing cooler temperatures and even better vibes,” according to the release.

Forecastle organizers did not respond to request for comment by our deadline.