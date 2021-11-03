A former Louisville sewer worker has been convicted of murder and other charges in a crash that killed a Louisville police officer on Christmas Eve in 2018.

News outlets report jurors deliberated for about three hours before returning the verdict Tuesday night for Roger Burdette. He was driving his Metropolitan Sewer District tanker truck when he crashed into Louisville Metro Police detective Deidre Mengedoht, who was making a traffic stop.

Prosecutors said Burdette had taken drugs prior to the crash and that he was watching pornography while driving. Defense attorneys argued Mengedoht had parked her vehicle in a dangerous spot that had poor visibility.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and driving under the influence. Burdette is set to be sentenced in December.

In a statement on social media, LMPD expressed gratitude to investigators and prosecutors for holding Burdette accountable.

“May this help bring a sense of closure and peace to an incredibly difficult loss for LMPD, the family and friends of Deidre Mengedoht and the community,” the statement said.

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.