A former Indiana congressman has entered the race for his old seat, more than a decade after he last served.

Mike Sodrel represented Indiana’s 9th District, which includes Floyd and Clark counties, from 2005 to 2007. In the 2010 primary, Sodrel lost to Todd Young, who now serves in the U.S. Senate.

Sodrel listed border security, inflation and education as topics he’d like to tackle if elected.

“I just think it’s a really pivotal time in history, the United States, if you look at the issues that we are currently confronted with,” he said.

Last month, the 9th District’s current Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican based in Jeffersonville, announced he would not seek a fourth term this year. Sodrel is the ninth Republican to announce a bid to replace him.

Sodrel said his past experience in Washington, D.C., gives him a leg up on the competition.

“Knowing the other people [in Congress] is also going to be helpful,” he said. “I can assure you from being a freshman member of Congress, it’s kind of like getting a drink out of a firehose. So I’ll have a shorter learning curve than the other eight people that are running the primary.”

Erin Houchin, of Salem, is one of the Republicans competing in the primary. She resigned from her state Senate post earlier this month to focus on the Congressional race.