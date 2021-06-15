A former Southern Indiana police officer who admitted to photographing nude children has died by suicide.

Kerry Freeberg, 58, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the K&I Bridge in New Albany on Monday, according to the Floyd County coroner.

Last week, Freeberg pleaded guilty to seven counts of child exploitation and four counts of voyeurism. He set up a hidden device in a bathroom to record girls under the age of 14 without their knowledge. Law enforcement arrested Freeberg in 2019 after the videos were found on thumb drives that belonged to him.

Freeberg retired from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in 2017. He was scheduled to be sentenced July 1.