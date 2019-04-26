Alun Jones, the former director of the Louisville Ballet, has died. He was 82.

Jones helped found the Louisville Ballet School in 1975 with his wife, acclaimed dancer Helen Starr. During his time as director of the Ballet, Jones oversaw 78 world premiere performances.

He was an internationally-renowned choreographer. Versions of his choreography for ballets like “Romeo & Juliet” and “Peter Pan” have been performed worldwide.

Linda Raymond was Jones’ neighbor for 35 years; they bonded over a mutual love of ballet.

“I think that he had a gift for communicating humor and pathos and all kinds of things through choreography and through the dancers,” Raymond said.

She continued: “He and Helen trained several generations of dancers to do that kind of work — just beautiful and communicative.”

Just this month the Louisville Ballet performed Cinderella, one of the most popular ballets Jones choreographed.

Jones is survived by his wife, his two children and his two grandsons.