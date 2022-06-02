Officials say a former corrections officer at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been charged in federal court with using excessive force.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a statement that 32-year-old Darrell Taylor was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Louisville on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment accuses Taylor of using unreasonable force on a person who was in custody at the downtown jail that resulted in bodily harm including a broken jaw.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, according to the statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taylor has an attorney.