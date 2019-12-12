The Humana Foundation has announced it will donate $2 million to the Parklands of Floyds Fork in honor of late Humana founder David Jones Sr. The funds will create an environmental conservation fund officials can use to conserve and restore the park, and to ensure public access.

Jones was pivotal to creating the Parklands. Park construction started in 2011, and Jones spearheaded a capital campaign to raise $122 million before the final phase of construction started in 2013. The park opened three years later, and it now boasts 2,000 acres of forest land, hundreds of plant and animal species, and more than 10 miles of hiking trails.

21st Century Parks Chairman and CEO Daniel Jones said the donation honors his father David’s values.

“There’s no question that [parks] played a big role in his life experience growing up, and he wanted to make sure that that experience continued for others,” Jones said. “So I think Humana’s decision to honor my dad [David Jones] in that way was very consistent with his values.”

In a ceremony announcing the donation Wednesday, officials including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Simmons College President Kevin Cosby spoke in remembrance of Jones, who died in September. Fischer said Jones and his wife Betty inspired many people and programs in Louisville by supporting others around them.

“David was always ready to open the door to opportunity for the people of Louisville. And if that door was not open, he would not hesitate to knock it down,” Fischer said. “[David and Betty Jones’] spirit and generosity has shaped our lives as individuals, and the life and future of our hometown. And I guarantee you that they will inspire us forever more.”

Officials at Wednesday’s ceremony also unveiled a plaque honoring Jones’ legacy, adding that he loved parks and “had a lifelong commitment to learning and to helping others learn.”

A commissioned artwork by sculptor Ed Hamilton will be installed outside the Humana Building. Humana officials expect the artwork will be ready within a couple of years.