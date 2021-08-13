Louisville Water Company is set to begin construction to replace one of the oldest water mains in the city starting Aug. 18.

This is phase one of the Frankfort Avenue Main Replacement Project and will affect Frankfort Avenue between Reservoir and Stilz avenues.

While officials say no one should lose water service during the replacement, construction will seriously impact traffic in Crescent Hill.

“Frankfort Avenue will be closed between Stilz and Reservoir Avenue. One eastbound lane will remain open, but the westbound lanes will be closed,” said Kelley Dearing Smith, Louisville Water spokesperson.

Traffic in the area will be detoured during this time. Lanes will remain closed through the entirety of phase one, which is expected to be completed by October.

The 36-inch diameter main being replaced was put in the ground near the reservoir in 1877, just 23 years after the Louisville Water Company was founded. It’s being replaced with a 60-inch diameter main.

“Louisville Water likes to say that when we put a pipe in the ground we expect it to last around 100 years, so I think you can say that this pipe has lived a really good life,” Dearing Smith said.

Construction will move west to east, beginning at Crescent Court and moving toward Reservoir Avenue. Crews will then begin work to install a new main on Stilz Avenue between Grinstead Drive and Frankfort Avenue.

Louisville Water is paying for the $13.2 million project through its capital budget.

The second phase of the project is expected to begin in early 2022 and will entail the installation of a new water main at Frankfort and Reservoir avenues.

Officials expect the entire project to take a year to complete. Visit the Louisville Water Company website for project updates, including traffic detours.