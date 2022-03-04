Lent began this week. And you know what that means…
It’s time for Lenten fish fries, hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes! This is serious business in Louisville. People schedule their lunches around fish fries. Some folks even make a game of it and try to hit up as many parishes as they can over the course of the season.
Fish fries aren’t just for people who eat fish meats and despite the name, all of the food isn’t fried. Many of the parishes have baked options and some even have pizza. You can search by parish name or keyword, like “beer,” “baked” or “pizza,” for example.
Don’t see a listing for your parish below? Email us your information and we’ll be happy to add it.
|Parish (Louisville unless noted)
|ZIP code
|Schedule
|More information
|Saint Agnes
|40205
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m. (Drinks served until 8:00 p.m.)
|Dine in or carry out only.
|Saint Albert the Great
|40222
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine in or carry out.
Menu: Fish dinner, fried oysters, shrimp dinner.
|All Saints, Taylorsville
|40071
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-8:00 p.m.
|Saint Aloysius, Pewee Valley
|40056
|Ash Wednesday, March 2
Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Saint Aloysius, Shepherdsville
|40165
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|DRIVE THRU and CASH ONLY.
|Annunciation, Shelbyville
|40065
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.
|Gaming Event: 50/50.
License #0983.
|Ascension
|40220
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Saint Athanasius
|40219
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine in or drive thru.
Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish & variety of sides, pizza, shrimp, oysters.
Raffle $5,000 with 2,000 tickets sold or split the pot. Kiddie games. License #0275.
|Saint Augustine
|40203
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
|Walk in – carry out only.
|Saint Bartholomew
|40218
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Menu: Oysters, cheese pizza, fish, baked potatoes, kale, shrimp.
Cake wheel, split the pot. License #0119.
|Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown
|40004
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.
|Saint Benedict, Lebanon Junction
|40150
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Dinner: 3:00-8:00 p.m.
|Saint Bernadette, Prospect
|40059
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Saint Brigid, Vine Grove
|40175
|Friday, March 4, 18 and April 1
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
|Saint Christopher, Radcliff
|40160
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Saint Edward
|40299
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Menu: Fish sandwiches, fried or baked, fish tacos, cheese pizza.
Sides: French fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and a dessert.
|Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton
|40229
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Gym)
|Dine in and carry out, Covid permitting.
Menu: Hand-breaded fish and onion rings, oysters, baked fish, and various sides.
|Saint Elizabeth of Hungary
|40217
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine-in or Carry-out.
Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp, oysters, pizza, breaded mushrooms, and numerous sides. Store-bought cake wheel, Raffles, pull tabs, and split the pot. License #0128.
|Saint Francis of Assisi, Louisville
|40204
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Carry out orders only. Order online on our website www.ccsfachurch.org.
Menu: Fried and baked fish dinners and sandwiches, shrimp, oysters, and pizza with sides.
|Saint Francis Xavier, Mount
Washington
|40047
|Friday, February 25, Ash Wednesday, March 2
Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Carry out and dine in with limited seating.
|Saint Gabriel the Archangel
|40291
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Lunch is dine in and carry out.
Dinner is drive thru, carry out and dine in (Dine-in Multipurpose Bldg. only).
Full menu options for dine in & carry out. Limited menu for drive thru.
|Good Shepherd, Louisville
|40212
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 4:00-8:00 p.m.
|Menu: Fish dinners, sandwiches, cheese pizza. Credit Cards accepted.
Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs. License #0032.
|Holy Family
|40213
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Holy Trinity, Louisville
|40207
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
|Immaculate Conception, La Grange
|40031
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
|Saint James, Louisville
|40205
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine in or carry out, and curbside pickup available (call 502-295-7576).
Credit card payment required for curbside pickup. All proceeds help carry out the mission of St. James School.
|Saint John Paul II
|40220
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, *15
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:30-7:00 p.m.
*Good Friday – lunch only
|Saint John the Baptist, Elizabethtown
|42701
|Friday, March 11, 25 and April 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
|Saint Lawrence
|40216
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Mask Required.
Menu: 2 pc fish dinner w/2 sides – 1 pc fish dinner w/2 sides – shrimp dinner w/2 sides –
pan fried oyster w/2 sides – fish nuggets – 2 pc fish sandwich – 1 pc fish sandwich – onion rings. Sides: baked beans – green beans – French fries – baked potato – slaw – hush puppies – mac & cheese. License #0139.
|Saint Margaret Mary
|40222
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Saint Michael, Louisville
|40299
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Dine In: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Drive Thru: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
|Appetizers: Mozzarella sticks, onion rings.
Entrees: Fried fish, baked fish, fried oysters, Papa John’s cheese pizza.
Sides: French fries, green beans, mac & cheese, slaw.
We gladly accept credit cards!
License #0933.
|Most Blessed Sacrament
|40215
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Dine in and carry out.
1125 Hathaway Avenue.
Menu: Fish, shrimp, sides.
Cake Wheel & Pull tabs. License #0243.
|Our Mother of Sorrows
|40217
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine-in or Carry-out.
Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp, oysters, pizza, and numerous sides. Store-bought dessert wheel, split the pot, and pull tabs. Used book/media sale. All books will be sold for .10 cents each! License #0099.
|Saint Patrick
|40245
|Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Dine in and carry out. Order online for carry out at www.stpatlou.org.
Menu: Fish, shrimp, clam chowder, lobster bisque, cheese pizza and sides.
|Saint Paul
|40258
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.
|Menu: Fish Menu is: Fried fish $8, baked fish over rice $8, rolled oyster (2) $8, butterfly shrimp (8 pc) $8. Sides: mac & cheese, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, French fries, hush puppies.
Raffle baskets and cake wheel. License #0567.
|Saint Raphael the Archangel
|40205
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Dine in or carry out.
Menu: Fried or baked fish dinner, shrimp dinner, sandwiches, variety of sides, cheese pizza, rolled oysters and desserts. Credit cards accepted.
|Saint Rita
|40219
|Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
|Saint Stephen Martyr
|40217
|Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|Menu: Fish sandwich (baked or fried), rolled oysters, grilled cheese, cheese pizza, mac & cheese, green beans, French fries, dessert.
Pull tabs, split the pot, cake wheel and other games of chance. License #0192.
|Saint Thomas More
|40214
|Friday, February 25, Ash Wednesday, March 2, Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Menu: Fish plates & sandwiches (fried or baked), shrimp plates, rolled oysters, gumbo.
Sides: Fries, onion rings, slaw, mac & cheese, green beans.
Snack cake wheel-10 cents per play. License #0362.
|Saint Vincent de Paul, New Hope
|40052