Lent began this week. And you know what that means…

It’s time for Lenten fish fries, hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes! This is serious business in Louisville. People schedule their lunches around fish fries. Some folks even make a game of it and try to hit up as many parishes as they can over the course of the season.

Fish fries aren’t just for people who eat fish meats and despite the name, all of the food isn’t fried. Many of the parishes have baked options and some even have pizza. You can search by parish name or keyword, like “beer,” “baked” or “pizza,” for example.

Don’t see a listing for your parish below? Email us your information and we’ll be happy to add it.