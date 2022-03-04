Community
March 4, 2022

Lent began this week. And you know what that means…

It’s time for Lenten fish fries, hosted by Archdiocese of Louisville parishes! This is serious business in Louisville. People schedule their lunches around fish fries. Some folks even make a game of it and try to hit up as many parishes as they can over the course of the season.

Fish fries aren’t just for people who eat fish meats and despite the name, all of the food isn’t fried. Many of the parishes have baked options and some even have pizza. You can search by parish name or keyword, like “beer,” “baked” or “pizza,” for example.

Don’t see a listing for your parish below? Email us your information and we’ll be happy to add it.

Parish (Louisville unless noted) ZIP code Schedule More information
Saint Agnes 40205 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m. (Drinks served until 8:00 p.m.)		 Dine in or carry out only.
Saint Albert the Great 40222 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Dine in or carry out.
Menu: Fish dinner, fried oysters, shrimp dinner.
All Saints, Taylorsville 40071 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Saint Aloysius, Pewee Valley 40056 Ash Wednesday, March 2
Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.
Saint Aloysius, Shepherdsville 40165 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m. DRIVE THRU and CASH ONLY.
Annunciation, Shelbyville 40065 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.		 Gaming Event: 50/50.
License #0983.
Ascension 40220 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Saint Athanasius 40219 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner 5:00-7:30 p.m. Dine in or drive thru.
Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish & variety of sides, pizza, shrimp, oysters.
Raffle $5,000 with 2,000 tickets sold or split the pot. Kiddie games. License #0275.
Saint Augustine 40203 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.		 Walk in – carry out only.
Saint Bartholomew 40218 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.		 Menu: Oysters, cheese pizza, fish, baked potatoes, kale, shrimp.
Cake wheel, split the pot. License #0119.
Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, Bardstown 40004 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.
Saint Benedict, Lebanon Junction 40150 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Dinner: 3:00-8:00 p.m.
Saint Bernadette, Prospect 40059 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Saint Brigid, Vine Grove 40175 Friday, March 4, 18 and April 1
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Saint Christopher, Radcliff 40160 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Saint Edward 40299 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.		 Menu: Fish sandwiches, fried or baked, fish tacos, cheese pizza.
Sides: French fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, and a dessert.
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton 40229 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Gym)		 Dine in and carry out, Covid permitting.
Menu: Hand-breaded fish and onion rings, oysters, baked fish, and various sides.
Saint Elizabeth of Hungary 40217 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:30 p.m.		 Dine-in or Carry-out.
Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp, oysters, pizza, breaded mushrooms, and numerous sides. Store-bought cake wheel, Raffles, pull tabs, and split the pot. License #0128.
Saint Francis of Assisi, Louisville 40204 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Carry out orders only. Order online on our website www.ccsfachurch.org.
Menu: Fried and baked fish dinners and sandwiches, shrimp, oysters, and pizza with sides.
Saint Francis Xavier, Mount
Washington		 40047 Friday, February 25, Ash Wednesday, March 2
Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.		 Carry out and dine in with limited seating.
Saint Gabriel the Archangel 40291 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Lunch is dine in and carry out.
Dinner is drive thru, carry out and dine in (Dine-in Multipurpose Bldg. only).
Full menu options for dine in & carry out. Limited menu for drive thru.
Good Shepherd, Louisville 40212 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 4:00-8:00 p.m. Menu: Fish dinners, sandwiches, cheese pizza. Credit Cards accepted.
Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs. License #0032.
Holy Family 40213 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity, Louisville 40207 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception, La Grange 40031 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Saint James, Louisville 40205 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Dine in or carry out, and curbside pickup available (call 502-295-7576).
Credit card payment required for curbside pickup. All proceeds help carry out the mission of St. James School.
Saint John Paul II 40220 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, *15
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:30-7:00 p.m.
*Good Friday – lunch only
Saint John the Baptist, Elizabethtown 42701 Friday, March 11, 25 and April 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Saint Lawrence 40216 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.		 Mask Required.
Menu: 2 pc fish dinner w/2 sides – 1 pc fish dinner w/2 sides – shrimp dinner w/2 sides –
pan fried oyster w/2 sides – fish nuggets – 2 pc fish sandwich – 1 pc fish sandwich – onion rings. Sides: baked beans – green beans – French fries – baked potato – slaw – hush puppies – mac & cheese. License #0139.
Saint Margaret Mary 40222 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Saint Michael, Louisville 40299 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Dine In: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Drive Thru: 4:30-7:30 p.m.		 Appetizers: Mozzarella sticks, onion rings.
Entrees: Fried fish, baked fish, fried oysters, Papa John’s cheese pizza.
Sides: French fries, green beans, mac & cheese, slaw.
We gladly accept credit cards!
License #0933.
Most Blessed Sacrament 40215 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 4:00-7:00 p.m.		 Dine in and carry out.
1125 Hathaway Avenue.
Menu: Fish, shrimp, sides.
Cake Wheel & Pull tabs. License #0243.
Our Mother of Sorrows 40217 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Dine-in or Carry-out.
Menu: Baked/fried fish, shrimp, oysters, pizza, and numerous sides. Store-bought dessert wheel, split the pot, and pull tabs. Used book/media sale. All books will be sold for .10 cents each! License #0099.
Saint Patrick 40245 Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Dine in and carry out. Order online for carry out at www.stpatlou.org.
Menu: Fish, shrimp, clam chowder, lobster bisque, cheese pizza and sides.
Saint Paul 40258 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 4:30-7:00 p.m.		 Menu: Fish Menu is: Fried fish $8, baked fish over rice $8, rolled oyster (2) $8, butterfly shrimp (8 pc) $8. Sides: mac & cheese, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, French fries, hush puppies.
Raffle baskets and cake wheel. License #0567.
Saint Raphael the Archangel 40205 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1
Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m.		 Dine in or carry out.
Menu: Fried or baked fish dinner, shrimp dinner, sandwiches, variety of sides, cheese pizza, rolled oysters and desserts. Credit cards accepted.
Saint Rita 40219 Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8
Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Saint Stephen Martyr 40217 Friday, February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 Dinner: 5:00-8:00 p.m. Menu: Fish sandwich (baked or fried), rolled oysters, grilled cheese, cheese pizza, mac & cheese, green beans, French fries, dessert.
Pull tabs, split the pot, cake wheel and other games of chance. License #0192.
Saint Thomas More 40214 Friday, February 25, Ash Wednesday, March 2, Friday, March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8, 15
Dinner: 5:00-7:30 p.m.		 Menu: Fish plates & sandwiches (fried or baked), shrimp plates, rolled oysters, gumbo.
Sides: Fries, onion rings, slaw, mac & cheese, green beans.
Snack cake wheel-10 cents per play. License #0362.
Saint Vincent de Paul, New Hope 40052

By Jonese Franklin @JoneseFranklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of WFPL's All Things Considered.