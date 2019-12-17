This year on 89.3 WFPL, we’re rebroadcasting some public radio holiday favorites, along with the premiere of a special Christmas story produced here in Louisville.

Local broadcaster Barry Bernson has reimagined Dylan Thomas’ story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” for a radio audience, complete with voices from our community. We’ll air that on Christmas Eve at 8:00 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:00 a.m.

And of course, we’ll bring you classics including Hanukkah Lights, Tinsel Tales, A Season’s Griot and Toast of the Nation.

Here’s a full schedule:

Sunday, December 22

9:00 p.m.: Hanukkah Lights 2019

The NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories. Authors TBA. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tuesday, December 24

8:00 p.m.: A Child’s Christmas in Wales



Produced for WFPL by Barry Bernson and Laura Ellis, this updated production of Dylan Thomas’ 1952 classic is told from the perspective of a young boy at Christmastime.

8:30 p.m.: B-Sides: Holiday Special

Just in time for the holidays, the B-Side Radio crew brings you stories of holiday cooking, shopping, tree hunting and charity gone awry.

Wednesday, December 25

9:00 a.m.: Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR’s Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens’ holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

10:00 a.m.: A Child’s Christmas in Wales



Produced for WFPL by Barry Bernson and Laura Ellis, this updated production of Dylan Thomas’ 1952 classic is told from the perspective of a young boy at Christmastime.

10:30 p.m.: B-Sides: Holiday Special

Just in time for the holidays, the B-Side Radio crew brings you stories of holiday cooking, shopping, tree hunting and charity gone awry.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Tinsel Tales: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk, Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR’s past and present tell stories of the season in these four hour-long specials. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

8:00 p.m.: Re:Sound — The Twisted XMas show

Third Coast’s take on the holidays including stories about a child’s evolving relationship with Santa, an ode to Vince Guaraldi’s music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and a satirical look at the way public radio often treats “exotic” holidays… applied to Christmas.

Thursday, December 26

8:00 p.m.: A Season’s Griot

A Season’s Griot is public radio’s only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 23 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

Monday, December 30

8:00 p.m.: Candles Burning Brightly

Mindy Ratner hosts this 2017 encore celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. “Candles Burning Brightly” explores the meaning and traditions of Chanukah, including holiday foods and Sephardic and Ashkenazi music.

Tuesday, December 31

9:00 p.m.: Toast of the Nation 2019/2020

An NPR tradition every New Year’s Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It’s festive jazz you can party to, all night long. This year we are featuring some of the best jazz collectives playing today. We’ll hear the Baltimore Collective recorded live at The Keystone Korner, The Michael Leonhart Orchestra at The Jazz Standard, The SFJAZZ Collective in San Francisco and The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra in New York City.