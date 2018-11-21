Happy Thanksgiving! To help you celebrate, tune into this special holiday programming this Thursday and Friday on 89.3 WFPL — it’ll provide everything from turkey triage to stories of gratitude to help dealing with some of the tougher aspects of the holiday season. You can listen live on 89.3 FM, or stream here.

Thursday, November 22

11 a.m.: Snap Judgment Gratitude

‘Tis the season to consider those things that we are most thankful for. And so this week on Snap Judgment we’re taking a look back on some of the stories we’ve done that touch on this theme of gratitude, because we are so thankful.

12-2 p.m.: The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That’s why holiday cooks, hosts and eaters tune into The Splendid Table’s “Turkey Confidential” on Thanksgiving morning. A holiday tradition in kitchens (and cars) from coast to coast, the show gives cooks an open line to Francis Lam – providing turkey triage for public radio listeners on the day they need it most – Thanksgiving.

This year’s special guests include former host Lynne Rossetto Kasper, Pati Jinich, Dorie Greenspan, and Samin Norsat.

2-3 p.m.: Brains On! The Science of Cooking

“Brains On!”, the science show for kids and curious adults, heads to the kitchen to examine the science of cooking. In partnership with America’s Test Kitchen Kids, hosts Molly Bloom and Nantene Ba break down four elements essential to cooking: Mix, Chop, Heat and Chill. Special guests include The Splendid Table host Francis Lam, and various America’s Test Kitchen hosts and contributors: Molly Birnbaum, Dan Souza, Tucker Shaw, Katie Leaird, Kristin Sargianis and Elle Simone. Brains On! is an award-winning audio show for kids and families. Each week, a different kid co-host joins Molly Bloom to find answers to fascinating questions about the world. Our mission is to encourage kids’ natural curiosity and wonder using science and history…but there’s no age limit on curiosity, and episodes of Brains On! can be enjoyed by anyone.

Friday, November 23

8-9 p.m.: Happy(ish) Holidays From Terrible, Thanks for Asking

On Friday, when you’re recovering from a tryptophan-induced hangover, join us for a different take on the holiday with Happy(ish) Holidays.

Some people celebrate the holidays with cheer and eggnog and magic. Some people don’t celebrate the holidays at all. And a lot of people endure the holidays with a grin on their face and a pain in their heart. Because the holidays are tough, and in this special host Nora McInerny (from the podcast “Terrible, Thanks for Asking”) is going to talk about it. With special guests and stories from listeners, it is an honest look at why some people aren’t so jolly during this difficult time of year.