The Fund for the Arts has hired its next leader.

Andre Kimo Stone Guess will join the Fund as president and CEO on June 30. The organization announced the hire in a news release Wednesday.

The Louisville native previously worked as vice president for the Lincoln Foundation Inc. He also served as vice president and producer of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and is former president and CEO of the August Wilson Center for African American Culture in Pittsburgh, according to the release.

“After an exhaustive search for a visionary new president, we couldn’t be more excited to learn from Andre’s extensive experience,” said Fund for the Arts Board Chair Ja Hillebrand.

Guess will replace Christen Boone, who led the nonprofit for seven years. When she announced her exit last August, Boone said she’ll move on to work full-time as a strategic consultant with her firm, The Boone Group.

Boone said she’s looking forward to Guess bringing his own vision and leadership to the Fund.

“It has been a privilege to serve and it’s bittersweet to step down, but I know that I’m entrusting Fund for the Arts to an incredible new leader,” Boone said.

Guess, who grew up in Smoketown, will be the nonprofit’s fourth president and CEO. He said he’s honored to take over the organization and lead it into the future.

Daniel Warren

“My hometown needs our support and investment more than ever, and I can’t wait to join the team and get to work,” said Guess.

Led by the Fund, a committee of Louisville arts professionals unveiled the city’s new cultural plan in April. Imagine Greater Louisville 2025 lays out strategies and suggested actions pertaining to five categories: including improved access to the arts; expanding arts education; cultivating local talent; raising the national and international profile of Louisville’s arts and culture scene; and prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusivity.