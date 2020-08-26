The head of Fund for the Arts will step down next year.

President and CEO Christen Boone will leave the post after this fiscal year concludes on June 30, 2021, according to a press release the philanthropic nonprofit put out Wednesday.

Following her departure, Boone will shift her focus to work full-time as a strategic consultant with her 2012-founded firm The Boone Group,

Boone joined Fund for the Arts in 2014, taking over from now-Metro Council member Barbara Sexton Smith. She launched the Imagine Mural Festival in Smoketown, is credited as an architect of the Imagine Greater Louisville 2020 Cultural Plan and, according to the Fund, raised more than $50 million the last six years.

“I am proud of the work the Fund for the Arts has accomplished and am thankful for the talents of our artists, generosity of our donors, power of our cross-sector partnerships, and commitment of our community to ensure that the arts and culture sector remains strong and vibrant,” Boone said in the release. “Together, we continue to recognize the unique role of the arts to inspire, challenge and connect, and the power of the arts to build our community.”

Fund for the Arts’ current board chair, CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Ja Hillebrand, thanked Boone for her tenure.

“Her legacy is that she led the Fund through a transformative change that will shape the sector and this community for decades to come,” Hillebrand said. “Her incredible gift for strategy sets the organization up to be well-positioned for the future.”

The release said that Boone will spent her final 10 months with FFTA working on efforts such as an update to the metro cultural plan, “evolving” the organization’s “strategic vision,” helping the local arts industry get through whatever the pandemic brings it next, addressing inequities within the area’s arts and culture sector, and finding ways to ensure a smooth transition for the next leader.

The nonprofit’s past board chair, Todd Lowe, president of Parthenon LLC, and incoming board chair, Victoria Russell, VP of diversity at Papa John’s International, will lead the “national internal and external search” for Boone’s successor, the release said.