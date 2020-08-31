The post positions are set for the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks.

Ten fillies are in the field for Friday’s race, which will be run without spectators at Churchill Downs.

The early Oaks favorite, at 1-1 odds, is Gamine, with jockey John Velazquez aboard. She’ll run from the fifth post position. Gamine is trained by Hall of Famer and three-time Oaks winner Bob Baffert.

The second choice, at 8-5 is Swiss Skydiver, who will break from the far inside, at post position one.

The third early betting choice is Speech, with 5-1 odds. Speech will run from post position four.

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is 5:45pm ET Friday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only participants and essential personnel will be allowed at the track for all of this week’s races, including the Kentucky Derby.