Readers all over the world know bell hooks as an author, feminist, social activist and teacher. Here in Kentucky, we know her as one of our own. And throughout her life, she never forgot those roots.

bell hooks died in December 2021 in Berea, where she taught and founded the bell hooks institute at Berea College. She was 69.

In this WFPL News special, we reflect on hooks’ life and legacy.

WFPL’s Rick Howlett speaks with three of hooks’ colleagues: Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, Berea College Professor Dr. Chad Berry and former Berea College Provost Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, now at Haverford College in Pennsylvania.

They share how hooks inspired them as scholars, and as friends. WFPL’s Jonese Franklin talks with Wilkinson about a new project that carries on hooks’ legacy of nurturing the next generation of writers. And we hear from callers and readers about how hooks influenced their thinking.

Listen in the player below, or Tuesday night at 7 on 89.3 WFPL.