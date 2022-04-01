Louisville Public Media has hired Jacob Munoz, a Chicago-area native and recent graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, as Business and Development Reporter.

Munoz fills the third reporting role in WFPL News’ City Team, which also features Race and Equity Reporter Yasmine Jumaa and City Politics and Government Reporter Roberto Roldan. City Editor Amina Elahi leads this team, and is excited to welcome Munoz.

“Jacob is sure to bring a fresh perspective to our coverage, and I look forward to working with him to build this new beat for WFPL,” Elahi said.

Munoz previously wrote for Northwestern Magazine and Smithsonian Magazine, where he was an intern. His first day at WFPL will be April 4.

We asked Munoz five key questions to help you get to know him as a person and a journalist.

In 10 words or less, who is Jacob Munoz?

JM: A writer by nature, and an explorer by design.

What’s your mission as a journalist?

JM: As a journalist, I look to give readers a better understanding of the world around them. I prepare my reporting with an open mind and an interest in truth above all.

What is your favorite thing about your hometown?

JM: I’m originally from the Chicago area, and a very underrated aspect of the city is the architecture! The downtown area has a beautiful mix of historic and modern designs, and the two- and three-flat buildings that line the neighborhoods are seriously iconic.

What energy do you bring to interviews?

JM: It’s crucial that an interviewer’s passion for a story shines through. My energy for an interview is always one that makes sure the person I’m talking with can truly feel heard.

Settle a newsroom debate for us: Flavored sparkling water, or no?

JM: There is nothing wrong with flavored sparkling water! It is impossible for me to want to drink it each day, but it is an acceptable break from regular water and absolutely better than most soda pop.

Follow Munoz on Twitter at @jmunoz1_.