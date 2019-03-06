For Roman Catholics, today is one of the most significant days in the liturgical calendar: Ash Wednesday. It marks the beginning of Lent, a time of fasting and prayer.
And for the rest of us, this is a special time of year as well. Because this is the start of six long weeks of delicious fishy fried goodness (if you’re into that).
Louisville’s Lenten fish fries are a tradition. And it’s not just about fried fish. Many parishes have oysters and pizza, as well as tons of homemade sides and dessert.
You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. As usual, you can search by parish name or a keyword, like “cash,” “cake” or “carry-out.”
|Parish (Louisville unless noted)
|ZIP Code
|Dates (Fridays only unless indicated) and additional information
|All Saints
|40071
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
|St. Agnes
|40205
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
|St. Albert the Great
|40222
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Dine in or carry-out.
|St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley
|40056
|March 6 (Ash Wednesday), 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., School Cafeteria.
|St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville
|40165
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs, 50/50, Lic. #0508.
|Annunciation, Shelbyville
|40065
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Annunciation Community Center.
|Ascension
|40220
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.
|St. Athanasius
|40219
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 12:00 p.m-9:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
|St. Augustine
|40203
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Hines Hall. All fish cooked fresh! Homemade sides, cornbread and desserts available!
|St. Bartholomew
|40218
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Magel Center (Gym).
|St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction
|40150
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.
|St. Bernadette, Prospect
|40059
|March 8, 15, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Saint Mary Academy, we will have credit/debit cards processing again this year and drive-thru orders can use online ordering! You can find the link and skip the ordering line at https://stb2008.weshareonline.org/FRIDAYLENTENFishFryOrderForm2019
|St. Bernard, Liberty
|42539
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Church Cafeteria, Lunch served 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
|St. Bernard
|40228
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Parish Hall/Gym, Lunch carry-out only at the football concession stand, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
|St. Christopher, Radcliff
|40160
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Undercroft (Ground floor of church).
|St. Edward
|40299
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00 p.m.
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
|40229
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Seton Gym (Enter from lower parking lot), serving baked and hand-breaded fried fish, oysters, cheese pizza, a variety of sides and desserts.
|St. Elizabeth of Hungary
|40217
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Lic. #0128.
|St. Francis of Assisi
|40205
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-8:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
|St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington
|40047
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall, Put on by KofC, St. Joseph Council #12354.
|St. Gabriel
|40291
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria and Gym, Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New this year: drive-thru option off Hudson Lane. Look for the tent out front. Drive-thru has limited menu and credit card only.
|Good Shepherd
|40212
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Lehmann Hall, Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs, Lic. #0032.
|Guardian Angels
|40219
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Split the Pot/Cake Wheel, Lic. #0218.
|Holy Family
|40213
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru. Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
|Holy Spirit
|40206
|March 8, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Dining Commons.
|Holy Trinity
|40207
|March 8, 15, 22, April 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cafeteria.
|Immaculate Conception, LaGrange
|40031
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Marian Center.
|St. James, Elizabethtown
|42701
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1851 Leitchfield Rd, E-town.
|St. James
|40204
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Auditorium.
|St. John the Baptist
|40162
|March 15, 29, April 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
|St. John Paul II
|40220
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 (Good Friday – Lunch Only), 5:00-7:30 p.m., Lunch served 11:00a.m.-1:00 p.m. Call or fax your order ahead: 502-456-6468.
|St. Joseph
|40206
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Talitha Koum Bldg., Dining Hall, Lunch served 11:30a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out. Call your order ahead at 502-583-0892. Whole Tilapia served at dinner only. Credit/debit cards accepted.
|St. Joseph, Bardstown
|40004
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, 4:30-7:00 p.m., School Cafeteria.
|St. Leonard
|40206
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out. Credit cards accepted.
|St. Margaret Mary
|40222
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym/PAC.
|St. Martin de Porres
|40211
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Thea Bowman Hall. Credit/debit cards accepted.
|St. Martin of Tours
|40202
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
|St. Martin of Tours, Flaherty
|40175
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Mary Queen of Peace
|40216
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Gym, dine-in and carry-out available.
|St. Michael
|40299
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Parish Community Center (Gym). Carry-out available 4:30-7:30 p.m., refreshments sold until 10:00 p.m., baked or fried fish, rolled oysters, and pizza, nine sides.
|Most Blessed Sacrament
|40215
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
|Our Lady of Lourdes
|40207
|March 8, 15, 22, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Gym, Drive-thru open 4:30-7:00 p.m.
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel
|40214
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m.
|Our Mother of Sorrows
|40217
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Lic. #0099.
|St. Patrick
|40245
|March 1, 8, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym, Credit/debit cards accepted, Dine-in or carry-out.
|St. Peter the Apostle
|40258
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym (7724 Columbine Drive), dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru available.
|St. Raphael
|40205
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Cafeteria.
|St. Rita
|40219
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Gym, Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Carry-out available: call ahead 502-969-6116, debit cards accepted.
|St. Stephen Martyr
|40217
|March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Activity Center (corner of English and Greenup), 3/1 fish fry benefits 8th grade trip, 3/15 fish fry features an Irish Band for our St. Paddy’s St. Stephen Martyr Alumni Night (all alumni are encouraged to attend) and 4/12 is our fiesta taco celebration fish fry featuring a Latin theme and fish tacos will be available.
|St. Teresa of Calcutta
|40118
|March 8, 22, April 5, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Baked fish and shrimp also available.
|St. Thomas More
|March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.