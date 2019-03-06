Community
March 6, 2019

For Roman Catholics, today is one of the most significant days in the liturgical calendar: Ash Wednesday. It marks the beginning of Lent, a time of fasting and prayer.

And for the rest of us, this is a special time of year as well. Because this is the start of six long weeks of delicious fishy fried goodness (if you’re into that).

Louisville’s Lenten fish fries are a tradition. And it’s not just about fried fish. Many parishes have oysters and pizza, as well as tons of homemade sides and dessert.

You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. As usual, you can search by parish name or a keyword, like “cash,” “cake” or “carry-out.”

Parish (Louisville unless noted) ZIP Code Dates (Fridays only unless indicated) and additional information
All Saints 40071 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
St. Agnes 40205 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
St. Albert the Great 40222 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Dine in or carry-out.
St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley 40056 March 6 (Ash Wednesday), 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., School Cafeteria.
St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville 40165 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs, 50/50, Lic. #0508.
Annunciation, Shelbyville 40065 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Annunciation Community Center.
Ascension 40220 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.
St. Athanasius 40219 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 12:00 p.m-9:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
St. Augustine 40203 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Hines Hall. All fish cooked fresh! Homemade sides, cornbread and desserts available!
St. Bartholomew 40218 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Magel Center (Gym).
St. Benedict, Lebanon Junction 40150 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.
St. Bernadette, Prospect 40059 March 8, 15, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Saint Mary Academy, we will have credit/debit cards processing again this year and drive-thru orders can use online ordering! You can find the link and skip the ordering line at https://stb2008.weshareonline.org/FRIDAYLENTENFishFryOrderForm2019
St. Bernard, Liberty 42539 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Church Cafeteria, Lunch served 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
St. Bernard 40228 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Parish Hall/Gym, Lunch carry-out only at the football concession stand, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
St. Christopher, Radcliff 40160 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Undercroft (Ground floor of church).
St. Edward 40299 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 40229 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Seton Gym (Enter from lower parking lot), serving baked and hand-breaded fried fish, oysters, cheese pizza, a variety of sides and desserts.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary 40217 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Lic. #0128.
St. Francis of Assisi 40205 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-8:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
St. Francis Xavier, Mt. Washington 40047 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall, Put on by KofC, St. Joseph Council #12354.
St. Gabriel 40291 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria and Gym, Lunch served 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New this year: drive-thru option off Hudson Lane. Look for the tent out front. Drive-thru has limited menu and credit card only.
Good Shepherd 40212 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Lehmann Hall, Cake Wheel, Pull Tabs, Lic. #0032.
Guardian Angels 40219 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Split the Pot/Cake Wheel, Lic. #0218.
Holy Family 40213 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru. Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Holy Spirit 40206 March 8, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Dining Commons.
Holy Trinity 40207 March 8, 15, 22, April 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cafeteria.
Immaculate Conception, LaGrange 40031 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Marian Center.
St. James, Elizabethtown 42701 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1851 Leitchfield Rd, E-town.
St. James 40204 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Auditorium.
St. John the Baptist 40162 March 15, 29, April 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
St. John Paul II 40220 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 (Good Friday – Lunch Only), 5:00-7:30 p.m., Lunch served 11:00a.m.-1:00 p.m. Call or fax your order ahead: 502-456-6468.
St. Joseph 40206 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Talitha Koum Bldg., Dining Hall, Lunch served 11:30a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out. Call your order ahead at 502-583-0892. Whole Tilapia served at dinner only. Credit/debit cards accepted.
St. Joseph, Bardstown 40004 March 8, 15, 22, 29, 4:30-7:00 p.m., School Cafeteria.
St. Leonard 40206 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Dine-in or carry-out. Credit cards accepted.
St. Margaret Mary 40222 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym/PAC.
St. Martin de Porres 40211 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 11:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Thea Bowman Hall. Credit/debit cards accepted.
St. Martin of Tours 40202 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Parish Hall.
St. Martin of Tours, Flaherty 40175 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Mary Queen of Peace 40216 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 4:30-7:00 p.m., Gym, dine-in and carry-out available.
St. Michael 40299 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Parish Community Center (Gym). Carry-out available 4:30-7:30 p.m., refreshments sold until 10:00 p.m., baked or fried fish, rolled oysters, and pizza, nine sides.
Most Blessed Sacrament 40215 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19, 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes 40207 March 8, 15, 22, 5:30-8:00 p.m., Gym, Drive-thru open 4:30-7:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 40214 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m.
Our Mother of Sorrows 40217 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Cafeteria, Cake Wheel, Lic. #0099.
St. Patrick 40245 March 1, 8, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Gym, Credit/debit cards accepted, Dine-in or carry-out.
St. Peter the Apostle 40258 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., St. Andrew Academy Gym (7724 Columbine Drive), dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru available.
St. Raphael 40205 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., School Cafeteria.
St. Rita 40219 March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-7:30 p.m., Gym, Lunch served 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Carry-out available: call ahead 502-969-6116, debit cards accepted.
St. Stephen Martyr 40217 March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Activity Center (corner of English and Greenup), 3/1 fish fry benefits 8th grade trip, 3/15 fish fry features an Irish Band for our St. Paddy’s St. Stephen Martyr Alumni Night (all alumni are encouraged to attend) and 4/12 is our fiesta taco celebration fish fry featuring a Latin theme and fish tacos will be available.
St. Teresa of Calcutta 40118 March 8, 22, April 5, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Gym. Baked fish and shrimp also available.
St. Thomas More March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Cafeteria.

 

Jonese Franklin
By Jonese Franklin @JoneseFranklin
Jonese Franklin is WFPL's News Editor.