For Roman Catholics, today is one of the most significant days in the liturgical calendar: Ash Wednesday. It marks the beginning of Lent, a time of fasting and prayer.

And for the rest of us, this is a special time of year as well. Because this is the start of six long weeks of delicious fishy fried goodness (if you’re into that).

Louisville’s Lenten fish fries are a tradition. And it’s not just about fried fish. Many parishes have oysters and pizza, as well as tons of homemade sides and dessert.

You’ll find our annual guide below, with information provided by the Archdiocese of Louisville. As usual, you can search by parish name or a keyword, like “cash,” “cake” or “carry-out.”