Google Fiber announced Thursday that it is ceasing operations in Louisville, less than two years after launching the coveted high-speed internet service here. The company said it will shut down its fiber network on April 15, and that it will cover customers’ bills until then.

Google said in a blog post that it would need to rebuild its network in Louisville to meet its standards for service, and that such a choice would be wrong for its business.

We know our work has been disruptive and caused issues. We will work closely with the city to do the right thing for the residents of Louisville. — Google Fiber (@googlefiber) February 7, 2019

Google deployed Fiber in a few Louisville neighborhoods, including the Highlands, Portland, Newburg and Belknap. The company used a time- and cost-saving process called “nano-trenching,” through which it laid fiber along roadways in trenches only a few inches deep. Residents complained about the technique because, months later, fiber cables were popping out of the trenches.

Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, said the city supported offering Google Fiber to residents because it thought it would lead to more internet options at higher speeds and lower prices. Google Fiber itself costs $50 to $70 a month.

Porter said the city will continue working with AT&T and Spectrum, which both offer high-speed internet.

This story has been updated.