Louisville officials are getting closer to the end of a process of studying Eastern Parkway to figure out how to update it for modern times.

The third and final public meeting on the Eastern Parkway project will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Audubon Traditional Elementary School. Officials will present ideas refined after the first two meetings and collect public comments that they’ll use to create a draft proposal that could be ready in March.

People who can’t attend the meeting will be able to see the presentation and submit ideas online starting the next day.

Project manager John Swintosky says hundreds of people replied to an online survey sharing their thoughts and concerns regarding the state of Eastern Parkway. They got pretty specific.

Here are some examples, from Swintosky: “I bounce too hard too hard in my car as I come down my driveway through that gutter, or, there’s a tree in my yard that’s dead, how come somebody hasn’t cut it down? Or vehicles drive too fast down here. Where are the bike facilities? We want more transit opportunities.”

He said turnout at the first two meetings was high. The topics have mostly fallen into five categories, which are safety, landscape, draining, vehicle traffic and biking and pedestrian facilities.

Swintosky said there is no funding yet to redo Eastern Parkway, but he thinks federal funds could be an option in the future. He estimated that if the funding were available now, it would take a decade to implement the changes.