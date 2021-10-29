Arts and Culture Community
October 29, 2021

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park, put on by Parks Alliance of Louisville, gives visitors a chance to see intricately carved pumpkins glowing on a transformed trail following the history of television.

WFPL’s Breya Jones takes you on this tour, with production help from Stephanie Wolf.

Stephanie Wolf | wfpl.org

Welcome to Pumpkinville. Pop. > 5000.

The town of Pumpkinville sprung up this fall in Louisville. And it will be gone again come Nov. 1.

Pumpkinville does not allow flash photography. Or smoking of any kind.


Hear ye, hear ye, it’s the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular.

First, visitors are welcomed to trail in a grand fashion. Pumpkins playing trumpets is the only way to go.

 

The Emerald City, but make it pumpkins

Jackie Beatty visited the trail and was overwhelmed by the spectacle.

*insert nose twitch*

Beatty thought the show was aptly named.

And you are now about to enter the pumpkin zone

Where do the artists get their carving ideas? Alene Day, the co-artistic director for Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and one of the many pumpkin artists this year, had the answer.

Even in Pumpkinville, streaming services are popular.

Okay, so the pumpkin tells the artists what it wants to be, but then what does one use to carve a pumpkin with such detail? Beatty was left wondering the same thing.

Pumpkins, uhh, find a way.

Designer Day explained how it’s done.

And suddenly I am craving an Eggo waffle

Do they even play music videos anymore?

Travis Reckner is one of this year’s pumpkin artists. He is also co-owner of Passion for Pumpkin, the company that produces Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. This year’s theme took him back in time.

A piece of nostalgia

Reckner’s “M.A.S.H” pumpkin was his favorite.

 

“LUUCCCYYY!”

Beatty agreed with Reckner. Nostalgia ruled the trail this year.

 

Pumpkin party

A group of children coming off the trail had their favorites picked out and needed to tell me about them all at the same time.

“How did they do that?!” – everyone walking by this pumpkin

The reviews are in. Two thumbs way up.

An elephant in outerspace, what else is there to say

It’s music to Reckner’s ears.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will be aglow at Iroquois Park through October 31.

By Breya Jones @BreyaKJones
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for WFPL.