The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park, put on by Parks Alliance of Louisville, gives visitors a chance to see intricately carved pumpkins glowing on a transformed trail following the history of television.

WFPL’s Breya Jones takes you on this tour, with production help from Stephanie Wolf.

The town of Pumpkinville sprung up this fall in Louisville. And it will be gone again come Nov. 1.

Pumpkinville does not allow flash photography. Or smoking of any kind.



https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/What-does-that-say-1.wav

First, visitors are welcomed to trail in a grand fashion. Pumpkins playing trumpets is the only way to go.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Trumpets-1.wav

Jackie Beatty visited the trail and was overwhelmed by the spectacle.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Emerald-City-1.wav

Beatty thought the show was aptly named.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Its-just-spectaular-1.wav

Where do the artists get their carving ideas? Alene Day, the co-artistic director for Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and one of the many pumpkin artists this year, had the answer.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Alene.wav

Okay, so the pumpkin tells the artists what it wants to be, but then what does one use to carve a pumpkin with such detail? Beatty was left wondering the same thing.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Its-wonderful.wav

Designer Day explained how it’s done.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Trumpets.wav

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Trumpets.wav

Travis Reckner is one of this year’s pumpkin artists. He is also co-owner of Passion for Pumpkin, the company that produces Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. This year’s theme took him back in time.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/nostalgia-1.wav

Reckner’s “M.A.S.H” pumpkin was his favorite.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/MASH-1.wav

Beatty agreed with Reckner. Nostalgia ruled the trail this year.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/nostalgia-pt.-2-1.wav

A group of children coming off the trail had their favorites picked out and needed to tell me about them all at the same time.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Kids-favorite-1.wav

The reviews are in. Two thumbs way up.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Kids-seal-of-approval-1.wav

It’s music to Reckner’s ears.

https://wfpl.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/goosebumps-2.wav

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will be aglow at Iroquois Park through October 31.