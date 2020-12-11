Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,691 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, one day after the state set a new daily case record. Jefferson Co. recorded 513 new cases, he said.

In a statement, Beshear said while the number of cases is high, the state’s positivity rate has dropped under 9%.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” Beshear said.

Beshear cited the decline in the positivity rate for his decision to allow bars, restaurants and other affected spaces to return to 50% capacity indoors on Monday.

Here are all the COVID-19 numbers released by the governor on Friday: