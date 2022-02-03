This week’s winter storm is moving slower than originally anticipated. That does not mean Kentuckians can let their guard down. That’s the word from Kentucky’s governor and other officials. Gov. Andy Beshear said there is still a lot of ice coming across much of the state.

“While some of the ice accumulation predictions have been somewhat lowered, the predictions in many areas are still a quarter to a half inch which can cause serious problems on the roadways, it can cause downed limbs which can then knock down power lines.”

Kentuckians are being urged to stay off the roads over the next couple of days for their own safety. The governor said road crews are having to deal with the full range of winter weather.

“Rain, followed by sleet, followed by ice, followed by snow creates a very difficult situation to clean and clear roads quickly and will make them more dangerous than if it was just one that we were dealing with,” he said.

While much of the state will be grappling with ice and snow, parts of eastern Kentucky face flood conditions. Motorists are being asked to stay off the roads for their safety and so emergency vehicles can operate effectively. A state of emergency has been declared and the governor has also issued an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging.