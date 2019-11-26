Calling it “a time for all Kentuckians to come together on one team,” Gov.-elect Andy Beshear announced details of his December 10 inauguration.

Inauguration Day festivities are open to the public and include a breakfast, parade, swearing-in ceremony and two inaugural balls that last until midnight.

The governor-elect and first lady Britainy Beshear announced the events during a news conference at the state capitol on Tuesday.

“We believe that not just the Capitol doors, but all of state government should always be open to the people it serves and the people that come to work with, to talk to state government ought to be heard,” Andy Beshear said.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the Capitol steps followed by an open house at the Capitol building.

Beshear will officially be sworn in as governor at 12:01 a.m. on Inauguration Day as he takes over for outgoing Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear, a Democrat, is currently the state attorney general and will have to appoint someone to head up the office before incoming Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is sworn-in in January.

Beshear has floated the idea of having Cameron start early, but said he is still discussing the matter with Cameron.

“I’ve got ongoing meetings with the attorney general-elect,” Beshear said. “I think he’s being very thoughtful about the approach that he wants to take. We’ve known each other for some time and believe we can have a very good working relationship.”

Beshear said that he spoke to Bevin for the first time since the election on Monday. Bevin invited Beshear for the ceremonial lighting of the Capitol Christmas tree.

“It was a very kind call yesterday,” Beshear said. “We’re going to do that Christmas tree lighting together. I think it’s more than symbolic and it was a big and a very good gesture.

Beshear has announced some of his top appointees for his incoming administration, but has yet to reveal who will lead the eleven cabinets that manage most of state government.”

He said he would have more announcements on Monday, Dec. 2.

“It’s coming together, but as I’ve said before my goal is to get it right as opposed to being fast,” Beshear said.

The parade, swearing-in ceremony and inaugural march will be broadcast live on KET. More details about the festivities can be found here.