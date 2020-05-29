Gov. Andy Beshear announced 283 new cases of the coronavirus Friday evening, a significant single-day rise, and nine new deaths.

Beshear cautioned against drawing any conclusions from the increase, saying the four-day average is 158 new cases, and that’s still a drop from where Kentucky was a couple weeks ago.

“I don’t want to suggest that it means something at this point either way,” Beshear said.

The state has now tested nearly 228,000 people. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander praised the collaboration between health care providers and public health departments, and said the state is aggressively testing at long-term care facilities, where 1,885 cases and 244 deaths have been recorded from the coronavirus.

Protests In Louisville

Beshear opened his briefing Friday by speaking about the death of Breonna Taylor, and Thursday night’s protest, where seven people were shot. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Beshear said he lived in Louisville for 15 years before moving his family to Frankfort, and that it’s a special place — but also a place where we can see the effects of Jim Crow, racism and longstanding inequality. He noted that Thursday’s protest was very peaceful, and more consistent with CDC guidelines than any he’s seen recently.

“These were people truly looking out for human life,” he said. “Other folks very late, more than three hours, in came in and ultimately instigated actions that have been hard to see.”

Protesters broke the King Louis statue by Metro City Hall and attempted to tip over a police transport van shortly before gunshots rang out. Police later attempted to disperse the crowd with tear gas and pepper balls.

Medicaid Contacts Issued

The state has awarded its contracts for Medicaid Managed Care Providers to Aetna, Humana, Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare and WellCare. Not on the list: Anthem or Passport.

Beshear said Molina has announced plans to put its headquarters in West Louisville and bring with it 1,100 jobs.

A representative of Passport said in a press release that the company will protest the award.

“I actually do believe that while this is hard, saying goodbye to Passport, that we are going to see investment from multiple of the award winners that will be transformational,” Beshear said.