Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,941 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Friday, setting a new single-day high (with the exception of one day that included hundreds of backlogged cases).

In a press release, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he is “pleading with you” to make safe choices on Halloween and observe the state’s red zone reduction recommendations, which calls for not attending any gatherings, leaving the house only for essentials and reducing overall counties in any county with “red” levels of spread.

“Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part,” Stack said.

The current positivity rate, according to the state, is 6.19%.

There are 974 people hospitalized, 241 in the intensive care unit, and 121 on ventilators.

The most cases Friday were reported in Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Warren and Campbell counties.